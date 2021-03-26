If you want to transform your kitchen into the heart of the home, Dream Doors in Newport is there for you. With a range of services on offer, alongside years of experience in creating some stunning makeovers, you can have the updated kitchen you’ve been dreaming about for less than you thought.

Fully dedicated to bringing you the wow-factor, owners Nick and Catherine are proud to operate a local, family-run business that you can rely on. Their dedication to their customers is constantly highlighted by their high rating on Checkatrade.com, while their ability to go above and beyond has seen customers passing on the name Dream Doors to their family and friends.

As Catherine explains, “It’s not just a line for us; our customer service is absolutely critical. If the customer isn’t happy, then we aren’t happy either.”

A customers kitchen before Dream Doors

If you are happy with the layout, why not go for a kitchen makeover? Changing your old cupboard doors and worn worktops can revamp the space entirely without costing a fortune, ushering in a new colour scheme or style for a whole new look. With their experienced kitchen fitters, the work can be completed in just 2-3 days!

Or perhaps you’re looking to start from scratch? Dream Doors can help you do a full refit of your kitchen, from the initial design all the way through to installing the last door handle, these kitchens are completed precisely to your specifications. Made to measure, they can sort out the cabinets, flooring and lighting as well as supplying and fitting appliances so that you don’t have to lift a finger.

With the option of paying only 50% as a deposit, and not paying a penny more until you’re completely satisfied with the work that’s been done, Catherine and Nick are confident in their ability to deliver quality every time.

A customers kitchen after Dream Doors

And with their online kitchen design tool, there’s no need for you to even leave the house in order to visualise your dream design; choose from a variety of colours, styles, and designs to bring your vision to life. Though their showroom isn’t welcoming guests right now in order to follow the national guidelines, there’s no need to go on sight alone – carrying through with the personal touch, Nick is always on hand to bring over samples so that you can get the best of both worlds. Quotes and measures are free with no-obligation quote.

“I think what makes us different is that we really look after our customers, and that’s key for us. We know every part of our business, from dealing with any issues to heading out on a job, we’re very hands-on and that will never change for us.”

So if you’re looking to makeover your kitchen for up to 50% less than a fully fitted new one, then Dream Doors could be just the right fit for you. To discover more about the business, take a look at their website.

T: 01633 526077

W: www.dreamdoors.co.uk

A: 163 Caerleon Rd, Newport, NP19 7FX