IN June 2003 Blaenavon launched itself as a book town as part of the Booktown International family.
While the project is now over, the regeneration of the town's historic areas is ongoing as Blaenavon is a UNESCO World Heritage Status site.
Here's a look back at the early days of Blaenavon's regeneration with the book town launch.
Town Crier Ken Smith at the Blaenavon Booktown launch in 2003
John Rogers and Cllr Doug Davies at Blaenavon Booktown launch
Jo Wyborn at Chatterton's Books in Blaenavon in 2003
Jenifer Bushall at Blaenavon Booktown Launch
Bill McDonald at Cobwebz in Blaenavon in 2003
Broadleaf Books in Blaenavon
Cobwebz Books in 2003