IN June 2003 Blaenavon launched itself as a book town as part of the Booktown International family.

While the project is now over, the regeneration of the town's historic areas is ongoing as Blaenavon is a UNESCO World Heritage Status site.

Here's a look back at the early days of Blaenavon's regeneration with the book town launch.

South Wales Argus: Town Crier Ken Smith at the Blaenavon Booktown launch in 2003

Town Crier Ken Smith at the Blaenavon Booktown launch in 2003

South Wales Argus: John Rogers and Cllr Doug Davies at Blaenavon Booktown launch

John Rogers and Cllr Doug Davies at Blaenavon Booktown launch

South Wales Argus: Book Town

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus: Jo Wyborn at Chatterton's Books in Blaenavon in 2003

Jo Wyborn at Chatterton's Books in Blaenavon in 2003

South Wales Argus: Andrew and Matthew Jones next to giant books at Blaenavon World Heritage Day

South Wales Argus: Jenifer Bushall at Blaenavon Booktown Launch

Jenifer Bushall at Blaenavon Booktown Launch

South Wales Argus: Bill McDonald at Cobwebz in Blaenavon in 2003

Bill McDonald at Cobwebz in Blaenavon in 2003

South Wales Argus: Cobwebz Bookshop in Blaenavon

Broadleaf Books in Blaenavon

South Wales Argus: Cobwebz Books in 2003

Cobwebz Books in 2003