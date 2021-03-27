Johanna Fallon, of the South Wales Argus Camera Club, sent in these great shots here of the popular Cwmcarn Forest Drive.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 4,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus: Stroll round Cwmcran Forest Drive by Johanna Fallon, South Wales Argus Camera Club

South Wales Argus: Stroll round Cwmcran Forest Drive by Johanna Fallon, South Wales Argus Camera Club

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus: Stroll round Cwmcran Forest Drive by Johanna Fallon, South Wales Argus Camera Club

 

South Wales Argus: Stroll round Cwmcran Forest Drive by Johanna Fallon, South Wales Argus Camera Club

South Wales Argus: Stroll round Cwmcran Forest Drive by Johanna Fallon, South Wales Argus Camera Club

South Wales Argus: Stroll round Cwmcran Forest Drive by Johanna Fallon, South Wales Argus Camera Club