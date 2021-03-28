FOR the last year many couples have had to postpone their weddings, so we thought it would be nice to have a look back at our readers’ big days down the years.
If you would like to share a picture of your wedding email jo.barnes@gwent-wales.co.uk with a picture from the day, your names, the date and where you got married.
This is Nancy Parsons and Dennis Yeates, who were married on October 3, 1959, at St Mary's Street Baptist Church, Baneswell, Newport.
Lisa J Minty sent in this picture of Babs and Dave Minty, who were married at St Andrews Church, Newport, on Boxing Day in 1966.
MORE NEWS:
- Covid-19: Caerphilly music event organiser fined £2,000
- Baby bank launches to support young families in Newport
- Newport mum's support as Save the Children launch manifesto
This is Patrizia and Kevin O'Donnell on their wedding day - January 27, 2001. They were married at St Gabriel's RC Church, Newport.
Jackie Payne sent in this picture of her parent's wedding at St Paul's Church, Newport, on May 12, 1945. They are Joan (nee Giblin) and Charles Lang. Jackie said: "On the day the streets were alive with people celebrating the end of the war."
Janet Edwards shared this picture of her parents Valerie Aldoescu and Billy Payne on their wedding day at St Paul’s Church, Newport, on November 11, 1951.