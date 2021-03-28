IT'S been a long time since we have been able to enjoy a carnival parade with crowds of onlookers lining the streets. But when they do happen again they are plenty of fun and bring the community together. Here's a look back at the 2003 carnival in Monmouth.
A vintage car rolling past Agincourt Square in Monmouth
Then-Monmouth AM David Davies gets a ride in a sixties Mini Moke - a vehicle made famous by The Prisoner TV programme
A tale of Richard the Lionheart
A tractor joins the carnival in Monmouth
Children from Overmonnow as the Welsh Dragon
Members of Wyesham Social Club as characters from the Harry Potter books
The haunted house of horror float
The children and helpers of Puddleducks Nursery from Raglan with their float supported by the local regiment