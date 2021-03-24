ASDA has revealed a major change within all of its stores across the country.
The supermarket giant has ditched free plastic bags for fruit and vegetables, with shoppers now needing to fork out 30p for a reusable one in-store.
The move comes following “positive” feedback from a trial in nine stores last year.
During the trial period, Asda sold an average of 30,000 bags each week.
MORE NEWS:
- The areas of Newport & Gwent that could soon be underwater
- Chepstow man living with parosmia after catching coronavirus
- Plans unveiled for GCSE, AS and A Level exams in Wales
Now, customers will need to bring their own bag, or use the provided reusable fruit and veg bags – made from 100 per cent recycled plastic bottles – at the cost of 30p each.
Asda director of produce Dominic Edwards said: "We know that our customers and colleagues are really passionate about doing the right thing for the environment and this move is just another way we are helping them make sustainable choices, without compromising on the quality of our produce.
"Following some really positive feedback on our trial, we’re excited to roll out the removal of the plastic bags across all our stores, as we continue to work towards our plastic reduction targets as a business."
The supermarket giant also says it has removed 9,000 tonnes of plastic since 2018.
Asda stores in Gwent:
- Blackwood: High Street
- Caerphilly: Pontygwindy Road
- Caldicot: Woodstock Way
- Cwmbran: Lleweyln
- Nantyglo: Lakeside Retail Park
- Newport: Lower Dock Street
- Newport: Newport Retail Park, Syptty (Asda Living store)
- Newport: Pencarn Way, Newport
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment