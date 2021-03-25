Here is a round up of public notices published in the South Wales Argus over the past week.

Newport City Council has received the following planning applications relating to listed buildings and conservation areas:

* Proposed shopfront alternation by removal of existing canopy and to make good area of shopfront where canopy has been removed at 155 to 156 Commercial Street;

* Installation of awning to shopfront at 47 Commercial Street

* Change of use of grazing pasture to manege with access of existing yard and change of use of grazing pasture to residential amenity space (garden) at Church House Farm, Redwick;

* Change of use of ground floor from class A1 (retail) to class A2 (financial and professional services) at 16-18 Commercial Street

* Proposed replacement of roof and removal of chimney stack at Tree Tops, 14 Stow Park Crescent

* Conservation area consent for demolition of rear extension along with conversion of upper floor to six flats, removal of rear extension and erection of four-storey extension, provision of rear balconies and installation of new shop front at 51 Commercial Street

* Reserved matters (appearance, landscaping, layout and scale) for 78 homes including associated works, roads and infrastructure and discharge conditions including replacement tree planting to mitigate loss at Queens Hill Education Centre

* Prior notification for the erection of a 15 metre phase 8 monopole with cabinet and associated works at Stow Park Church Hall, Brynhyfryd Road.

For more details go to www.newport.gov.uk/planningonline until April 10, 2021.

Darren Jeavons Trading, as MJ Rubbish Removals Ltd of 7 Derby Grove, Newport, has applied for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Star Trading, Ponthir, Newport, as an operating centre for two goods vehicles and two trailers.

I Bilal Ali of Londis, Unit 1, Aberthaw Rise, Newport, has applied for a premises licence for the sale of alcohol on Monday to Sunday between the hours of 7am to 11pm.

EVCL Downton Limited trading as of Bristol Road, Moreton Valence, Gloucester, has applied for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence for an operating centre to keep 25 vehicles and 40 trailers at Wilkinson Ltd, Europark, near Magor.

Gareth Watts has applied for planning permission to Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council for a proposed garage at 78 Penybont Road, Abertillery.

Dean Packaging Ltd of Unit C2, Mamhilad Park Estate, Pontypool, is applying to change an existing license to add an operating centre to keep three good vehicles at the same address.

John W Davies Solicitors, Chepstow, is looking for anyone having a claim against or an interest in the estate of Terence Howell Morris (also known as Terry Morris) (deceased) formerly of Danygraig Nursing Home, Quantock Drive, Chepstow Road, Newport and previously of 6 Enville Close, Newport, who died on October 19, 2020.

Rubin Lewis OBrien, Cwmbran, is looking for anyone having a claim against or an interest in the estate of Tony Lazo Misljen (deceased) formerly of 7 Dale Path, Fairwater, Cwmbran, who died on August 3, 2020.