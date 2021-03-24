A DRUG dealer who made his own ecstasy tablets destined to be sold at a major British dance music festival has been jailed.

It was planned that revellers at Creamfields last summer would be supplied with the MDMA Darren Willis was producing.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

But when the annual event in Cheshire was cancelled because of coronavirus, he sold the drugs on the streets of Gwent.

The defendant also imported heroin from Holland which was delivered to his home address, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

MORE NEWS: ‘I played no part in Newport drug dealer’s murder’ – suspect told detectives

When police raided his home in September 2020, they found drugs worth £7,500 and a tick list for £44,000 owed to him by debtors.

Willis, 35, of Ebbw View Terrace, Newbridge, pleaded guilty to the possession of heroin, cocaine and ecstasy with intent to supply.

Covid-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 Creamfields festival

He also admitted producing ecstasy and importing heroin.

The offences were committed last year.

Byron Broadstock, prosecuting, said: “The defendant played a significant role.”

He told how the defendant had previous convictions for driving matters.

Rosamund Rutter, representing Willis, asked the judge to take into account his guilty pleas.

She said her client, a father and self-employed ventilation engineer, committed his crimes after he came under “significant financial difficulties”.

The court was told he had endured a “difficult upbringing”, suffered mental health problems and seen his business go into liquidation.

Recorder Sean Bradley said the Border Force had intercepted 11g of heroin which was being imported into the UK from the Netherlands.

The judge said Willis had acted as a “enforcer” in the drugs world before moving into dealing.

Recorder Bradley told the defendant: “You were producing MDMA under the direction of others.

“When the festival did not happen, you started to sell the tablets yourself.”

He added: “You made poor decisions and you didn’t call on those who could have supported you.

“The drugs you were dealing wreck people’s lives.”

He jailed him for three years and four months.

Willis is set to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing later in the year.