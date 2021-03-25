Buildings across Gwent were lit up on March 23 to commemorate the National Day of Reflection, which marked exactly a year since the first Covid-19 lockdown was imposed. South Wales Argus Camera Club members have shared these pictures. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
In pictures: National day of remembrance observed in Gwent
