A MERSEYSIDE man has been charged with a cocaine trafficking offence after being arrested in Monmouthshire.
Karl Edmondson, 31, of Moorfoot Way, Tower Hill, Kirkby, Knowsley, appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court.
He is alleged to have been in possession of cocaine with intent to supply in Abergavenny on March 19.
Edmondson was remanded in custody.
The defendant is due to appear before Newport Crown Court on April 19.
