A GRIFFITHSTOWN-BASED community radio station will remain on the airwaves after receiving almost £10,000 funding from the National Lottery.

Vitalize Radio has received £9,760 from a recent funding application from the National Lottery’s Community Fund.

The funding will be used for running costs to keep the station on the air - rent and utilities, broadcasting licenses, streaming and website costs, and office equipment - as well as supporting its mobile app development.

Dan Williams, the station’s founder, said: “With the funding from The National Lottery’s Awards For All, Vitalize Radio can continue operating as Torfaen’s community radio station providing voluntary training opportunities whilst keeping the community connected and up to date with the latest information and public service announcements throughout the Covid-19 lockdown period.”

Vitalize Radio operates on a non-profit basis where 100 per cent of the income generated from donations and fundraising activities is reinvested back into the station to support running costs and provide improvements to existing services.

In normal times, the station would hold fundraising events throughout the year, however the coronavirus pandemic has left them unable to do so, leaving some behind the scenes worried about whether it would be able to continue.

Jan Thomas, one of Vitalize’s presenters, applied for the funding.

“Vitalize Radio has been my saviour since I first joined the team nearly three years ago – and even more so in the last year,” she said.

“We run entirely on donations, fundraising efforts and money made doing mobile discos, so as all of those were not possible during this year.

“I am so glad that we were successful in our grant application.”

The National Lottery’s Awards For All offers community groups funding from £300 to £10,000.

The community station were also the recipients of a further £1,000 grant from the BNI Foundation.

With the help of Jim Thompson, lay minister at St Hilda’s Church - Vitalize is based at St Hilda’s Church Hall - the station was awarded the money as part of the ‘Givers Gain Grant,’ which is given to projects supporting children in their education, learning and development.

The station offers its volunteers free training opportunities within the media industry, as well as operating a ‘School Radio Torfaen’ project, which - in normal times - invites pupils into the studio to teach them about a range of roles involved in radio production.

Vitalize Radio are always looking for volunteers. If you have some spare time and would like to have a go at presenting your own show – you can contact: studio@vitalize.org.uk.

The station is also looking for volunteers behind the scenes. If you would like to help with mobile discos, fundraising, blogging, social media or photography, also get in touch on the email address above.