A MAN has been fined £2,000 for organising an unlicensed music event in breach of coronavirus restrictions which was attended by more than 30 people.
Matthew Colwill was hit with the financial penalty after Gwent Police were called to a property in Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how the gathering took place on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
The 31-year-old Colwill, of Longfellow Gardens, Graig-Y-Rhacca, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
The defendant must hand the money over by April 19.