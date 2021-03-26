The Covid-19 pandemic has sadly taken too many lives, effecting families deeply. During these sad times it is important to receive the highest quality support from your choosen funeral director.

Here are three businesses that offer nothing but the best assistance, advice and quality of care.

Tovey Bros.

Planning for your family’s future is natural, from life insurance to investments to funerals. Protecting your family by offering peace of mind is at the centre of pre-paid funeral plans.

While planning for our death is not the usual topic of conversation, it is a vitally important one, nonetheless.

Along with many family-run independent funeral homes across the UK, here at Tovey Bros. we exclusively offer Golden Charter Funeral Plans. As part of our duty of care to the families we assist, we want to offer what we believe to be only the best and most ethical of plans that cater to their needs.

All monies are paid into the Golden Charter Trust which is controlled in accordance with the Funeral Planning Authority (FPA).

All of our funeral plans are tailored to your wishes, making sure that they both meet your specific needs and that they are cost effective, based on bespoke prices. We recommend meeting with one of our friendly team members who can best advise you and provide you with a no-obligation quotation. We are happy to do this at our office or in the comfort of your own home. If, current restrictions do not allow face to face meetings then arrangements can me made remotely.

Funeral Directors are comprised of longstanding and caring professionals who have served the people of Newport & South East Wales for many years with great distinction.

Our aim is to provide a safe place for bereaved people to find support, reassurance and information on their unique, natural but often difficult grief journey.

We are currently able to offer meetings by Zoom, led by Dr Bill Webster. We hope to resume group meetings during the summer. Pre-registration is required for all meetings, by contacting Tovey Bros on 01633 266848 or email: info@toveybros.co.uk



Green Willow Funerals Ltd

Green Willow Funerals Ltd is pleased to introduce and host Grief Chat as a support feature on on our website.

Grief Chat was founded in 2017 in response to the long waiting times experienced by many bereaved people who are trying to find support for themselves or for their bereaved family members or friends.

Most people expect to be very upset or distressed when someone close to them has died. What takes many people by surprise is how strong the emotions can be, how they can change very quickly, and how long they last. People around you may seem to think you should be ‘back to normal’ after a few weeks or months. You might appear to be your usual self to other people, but you know that on the inside, you are not even sure what normal is anymore.

Everyone grieves in a way that is unique to them and their relationship with the person who has died. Well-intentioned people may say to you, ‘time is a great healer’. Sometimes, however, it can seem that life is more difficult as the weeks and months go by.

We know that no one can understand exactly what your loss feels like to you. But we do understand that it is sometimes easier to talk to someone outside of your friends and family about grief and the impact of bereavement of your life and this is why we offer the GriefChat service.

GriefChat was created by bereavement experts and by clicking on the GriefChat box below, you can chat directly to a specially trained bereavement counsellor. GriefChat counsellors are experienced in supporting bereaved people and will listen to your story, explore how your grief is affecting you and help you to find any additional support you might need.

GriefChat is a completely free service and is available Monday-Friday, 9am-9pm or by email out of these hours.GriefChat provides emotional support for bereaved people, access to trained bereavement counsellors and referral into other specialist bereavement services.

Telephone:02920 524200

Stanley J Nicholas Funeral Directors

Established in 1946, Stanley J Nicholas Funeral Directors have over 70 years experience of providing dignified and caring funeral services.

We are proud to be the longest established family-run funeral directors in the Rhymney Valley and importantly, remain family run and fully independent.

Every effort is taken to provide a wide choice of funeral services, as such, we pride ourselves in offering both traditional and modern funeral options. Furthermore, we offer our funeral services to members of all religious denominations and also arrange secular ceremonies for the non-religious.

Our aim is to provide all our clients with a respectful and bespoke service. Furthermore, because we are independent, we are not bound by the restrictions imposed by corporate, national funeral directors. Therefore, we can offer you a truly personal service and devote time to you when you need it most.

Our professional and fully qualified team strive to deliver a professional, respectful and personal service. The staff we employ are highly experienced, caring and approachable, offering unparalleled levels of customer service.

Pre-Paid Funeral Plans are becoming more popular. People realise that they don’t want to burden their family with funeral fees once they have passed away. Here at Stanley J Nicholas Funeral Directors, we offer funeral plans ranging from basic plans to highly bespoke funeral plans that are tailored to the individual.

Arranging your own funeral can help relieve relatives from further distress when you pass away. A pre-paid funeral plan ensures arrangements are agreed and documented beforehand. Therefore, the funeral will be planned according to your wishes.

Our Golden Charter funeral plans are affordable and the cost is spread out, so you don’t have to worry about paying out a lump sum of money. Visit our website for further details or contact us for more information on 01443 830328.