A MAN whose body was found in Blaenau Gwent yesterday has been named.
The body was found in Blaina on Tuesday, March 23.
He has now been identified as Simon David Jones, 41, from Brynmawr.
MORE NEWS:
- Gwent Police called to Bristol to help at 'completely unacceptable' protest
- New Newport leisure centre plan gets £7m boost from Welsh Government
- Gwent councils receive £1.8m boost to tackle potholes and improve roads
Mr Jones was reported missing on Saturday, March 20.
Gwent Police has said the death is not being treated as suspicious and their thoughts are with his family and friends.