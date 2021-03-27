AIRBNB has revealed the list of their most wish-listed homes for 2021 - and this Gwent property has made the top three.

With lockdown rules meaning that we are likely looking at staycations rather than vacations for the summer, online booking website AirBnb has noted that their most desired properties this year are all in the UK.

And coming in at third on that list is Twmbarlwm Luxury Retreat, in Risca.

The luxury holiday cabin sleeps four people, and comes with a guarantee that "you won't be disturbed by neighbours."

Built discretely into the hills, this cabin has been crafted for a relaxing vacation.

The cabin has been built with great care and installed with the best insulation to ensure of a peaceful nights sleep.

Located near Twmbarlwm you are free to walk the entire common with a vast area to ride, it is just a 20min ride to some of the best mountain biking trails and downhill tracks in the UK.

Every review left on AirBnb gives the site a five star rating.

It scores top marks for cleanliness, communication, check-in and accuracy.

One reviewer said: "A beautiful secluded location with accommodation and facilities that were first class.

"A lovely welcome and a hamper of some lovely bits and pieces to start us off with.

"The outside areas offer fantastic views with a hot tub which is set in a lovely private garden area.

"Overall, a very well appointed and very well thought out hideaway."

While another added: "What an amazing find!

"The views , house and hospitality are above and beyond! Beautiful will defo be returning."

An AirBnb spokesperson said: "With so many of us set to staycation in the UK this year, it's more opportunity than ever before for Britons to capitalise on increased demand and turn their homes into income engines.

"The pandemic has prompted a fundamental shift in travel and a realignment of what's most important to us as human beings.

"As we prepare to be able to travel once again, where previously, our most wish-listed homes have been dominated by far-flung and exotic destinations, this year it's all about the rural retreats to explore on domestic shores."