MORE than £4 million has been approved for a series of schemes aimed at improving transport in and around Newport in place of the scrapped M4 relief road.

When first minister Mark Drakeford scrapped the long-awaited new stretch of motorway in June 2019, he tasked a commission headed by Lord Terry Burns with developing recommendations for a series of alternatives for improving transport around Newport.

That commission published its recommendations in November last year, with proposals including new railways stations, more priority for buses, and improved walking and cycling routes to all public transport stations.

Now, the Welsh Government has announced the formation of the Burns Delivery Board, which will oversee the development of the report's recommendations, with a budget of £4 million.

Simon Gibson has been appointed as the board's chairman, with Dr Lynn Sloman as vice-chair woman.

Deputy minister for transport, Lee Waters, said: “The Burns Report sets out a plan for a modern public transport system for Newport, which will ease congestion around the M4 and improve services for residents of the city.

"We’ve said all along we don’t want this report to sit on a shelf, we want action. So, we’re pleased that Simon Gibson has agreed to lead a delivery board of key partners to make sure that the ideas in the report get turning into reality.

“Combined with the three projects that will share the £11 million investment in new routes for cycling and walking announced last week – the Bettws and Malpas Canal Link, the Eastern Links and the Devon Place to Queensway Active Travel Bridge will make it easier for people to move around the city without needing a car.

“We are also extending our on-demand fflecsi buses to cover the whole of the Newport city local bus network, showcasing Wales as a world-leader in demand responsive travel, offering a model for future bus delivery in other parts of Wales.”

Mr Waters also spoke of the approved scheme for trains to run between Newport and Ebbw Vale, with £70 million being made available for the service.

“When combined with the news that the Ebbw Vale Line Frequency Enhancement scheme has been approved, which will enable a second train to run to Ebbw Vale and pave the way for four trains per hour, we can see movement in the right direction,” he said.

Mr Gibson said: “Improving travel options is key for both residents, commuters and businesses in the region. These issues need to be resolved and actions taken to ensure effective patterns of travel in the aftermath of Covid-19 which will be quite different from the past. I’m excited to take up this position, working closely with the Welsh Government and all stakeholders.”

Dr Sloman said: “I worked with Lord Burns developing these ambitious recommendations for Newport, designed to make public transport and active travel in SE Wales as good as in Switzerland and the Netherlands. There’s a lot of work to do, and I’m very pleased to see it moving forward.”