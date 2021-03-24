BLAENAU Gwent is set to become a technology hub with emerging Welsh Government plans.

The Ebbw Vale campus will have cyber testing and innovative new business accommodation and is part of an investment into 5G technology.

The campus is being created in partnership between the Welsh Government and Thales UK Ltd to create a £7 million facility for testing cyber security for connected and autonomous vehicles and energy infrastructure.

It will contain research labs, a test track and a model street complex for start-ups, SMEs, international companies and governments to use to test and build trust in new technology.

Blaenau Gwent Council and the government are working together to deliver new accommodation in The Box which will see a hub of flexible office premises which are custom designed and transformed from shipping containers on the old Works site in the town.

The aim is to create a new and exciting technology cluster in Ebbw Vale.

There will also be an increase in 5G networks across the area as part of the 5G Wales Unlocked project in Blaenau Gwent and neighbouring Monmouthshire to support pilot schemes in the education, transport, tourism and farming sectors.

Deputy minister for economy and transport, Lee Waters, said: “Through Tech Valleys the Welsh Government is committed to creating a new tech-cluster in Ebbw Vale that will attract, support and drive innovative tech businesses.

“The clustering of cutting-edge digital infrastructure, modern and attractive accommodation and a leading tech anchor company can act as a magnet for new firms to the area.

“Our investment in 5G Wales Unlocked combined with new innovative accommodation for business via The Box and an exciting partnership with Thales on cyber testing for autonomous vehicles will help to make Ebbw Vale an obvious home for new tech businesses and will help to drive the innovation, collaboration, and long term economic prosperity that we want to see in the area.”

Working with the Welsh Government and Blaenau Gwent Council on the projects is: the UK Government Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, 5G Testbeds & Trials Programme: Rural Connected Communities, Cisco, BT, Utterberry, AppyWay, Cardiff University and Monmouthshire County Council.

UKI at Cisco’s head of innovation labs, Peter Shearman, said: “We believe in building an inclusive future for everyone, and for us, a large part of that comes from the opportunity provided by connectivity for individuals and communities – whether in cities or rural areas.

"5G Wales Unlocked brings together partners and government bodies across the UK to help tackle the digital divide and provide the resources necessary to trial new ways of closing it, including 5G.

"5G infrastructure has the potential to help connect business critical services and devices, and the project aims to help build the commercial case for increased investment to make this a reality for rural communities.”