A NEW SERVICE to support mothers and babies has launched in Newport.

Newport Baby Bank has been launched by Feed Newport CIC to provide essentials to families in need.

The baby bank works on a referral basis, with community professionals (health visitors, midwives, social workers, children’s centres and schools) requesting items on behalf of the families in need, and the baby bank supplying the items through those channels.

The project has been funded by a National Lottery Community Fund grant, which Gemma Walker, from the baby bank, said will fund it for a year.

“Throughout lockdown, we noticed families who were accessing our food bank were asking if we had any baby items,” she said.

“The nearest official baby food bank is in Cardiff. There is no official baby foodbank around here. There are other organisations that do things in the area, but there’s nothing official.

“We have linked up with Flying Start and Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and midwives at the Gwent.

“It’s an extension of what we already offer at Feed Newport.

“We are making up maternity bags - an overnight bag with everything someone going into the maternity ward would need – nappies, a toothbrush, toiletries.

“Having been a young mum, it’s something that is close to my heart. I couldn’t get milk tokens, but I was lucky and had a supporting family around me. Some people aren’t that lucky.

“The response to the launch of the baby bank so far has been brilliant.”

“The generosity from the community is absolutely brilliant,” said Feed Newport’s Hattie Cleet. “The impact of what we are doing is close to home for a lot of people.

“Poverty is not just about money. Food poverty is very prevalent at the moment and it starts right with the youngest with babies.”

Community professionals who wish to make a referral on behalf of a family can request items by emailing feednewport@gmail.com.

If you are in need of support, contact the referrals team on 01633 549796. And for more information, visit ‘Feed Newport’ on Facebook.