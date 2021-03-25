A NUMBER of Gwent project supporting families living in Wales' most disadvantaged communities s are being given a share of £5.2 million funding.
The projects are related to Flying Start schemes across Wales, which offer 12-and-a-half hours of fully-funded childcare a week for children aged two to three, providing support for the development of speech, language and communication, parenting support and an enhanced health visitor service.
The funding will allow for these projects to become more Covid-19 secure and to aid virtual communication between children and families as well as to continue their existing work.
In total 70 projects will be funded across Wales, including 15 in Gwent.
Those in Gwent that will receive funding are:
Blaenau Gwent:
• £76,300 across its Flying Start settings
• £30,000 to the Cwm Hub
• £72,000 for outdoor play canopies across 6 settings
Caerphilly:
• £50,000 to Cylch Meithrin Tedi Twt
• £45,000 to Hengoed Flying Start
• £45,000 to St James’ Integrated Children Centre
• £25,000 to Ty Coch Flying Start
• £50,000 to the Trinant Family Centre
• £20,000 to Philipstown Flying Start
• £15,000 to Parc y Felin Integrated Children Centre
Newport:
• £164,600 across 11 settings for maintenance
• £11,500 to Bettws Flying Start
• £113,500 for outdoor play opportunities across 3 settings
• £10,262 for Pill Flying Start and Alway Flying Start
Torfaen:
• £650,000 to Penygarn Integrated Children Centre – Extension
The funding brings the total investment in Flying Start to almost £76 million since 2006.
Deputy minister for health and social services, Julie Morgan, said: “I look forward to seeing the developments take shape and help support delivery of services for children and families in the areas Flying Start serves.”