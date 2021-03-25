GWENT Police is reminding Blaenau Gwent residents to be vigilant following recent car thefts in the area.

Officers are investigating a number of car thefts which have taken place in Brynmawr, Ebbw Vale and Tredegar in recent weeks. Five cars have been reported stolen since March 8.

Enquiries are ongoing into the thefts and patrols have increased in the area.

Residents are being urged to report any suspicious behaviour.

To minimise the risk of falling victim, it is recommended that residents ensure car doors and windows are locked. Keep all keys out of view – ideally taking keys upstairs when going to bed – and away from windows, doors and cat flaps.

Thieves can also use software to pick up the signal omitted by keyless entry systems to gain access to vehicles.

When not in use you can keep electronic car keys in a security pouch to prevent it being scanned by thieves.

Some keyless entry fobs can be turned off when not in use.

Vehicle security experts also recommend storing your electronic car keys in a metal-lined container.

Other crime prevention tips:

• Park vehicles in their garage or on a driveway.

• Park in areas that are well lit and avoid areas which are in cover of darkness or obscured from any public view.

• Never leave any personal items on show inside the vehicle.

• Don’t leave evidence of valuables i.e. windscreens marks caused by sat navs.

• Always ensure unattended vehicles are locked.

• Be vigilant and report suspicious behaviour.

Anyone with any information on the recent thefts can call 101 or send a direct message via Facebook or Twitter.

You can also report information, anonymously, to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.