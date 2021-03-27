We've been asking our readers what they like about living in Newport and Gwent.

Today we meet Elizabeth Stanley, 43, an accountant who lives in Beechwood, Newport.

How long have you lived in Newport?

Seventeen years. We relocated here from Swindon when my husband was made redundant. Preferred the large town feel of Newport (as it was at the time).

What do you like most about living in Newport?

There is so much to do - museum, art gallery, stately home, wetlands, ancient monuments, Dewstow gardens. Days out and activities are reasonable, close by and mainly get you out in the fresh air. It's been great to raise a family here.

Favourite place for a takeaway?

The Wok Inn - perfect Saturday chip shop lunch, and they do amazing fish and chips.

Dragons or County?

County - we were introduced to the team when they really pushed "Show Racism the Red Card". They have been on a really exciting journey and the year of the FA Cup round wins, the city was buzzing. It was utterly amazing hanging the flag in my office window in the city centre.

Best memory of your time living here?

The multiple flypasts of the old planes including Spitfire, Hurricane, Vulcan and the Red Arrows. It's pure magic.

Historic aircraft flypast in Newport. Picture: @Welsh_Si

Favourite Newport pub?

The Crosskeys. It's a traditional pub where I've enjoyed a few post work drinks with friends before heading home. Always welcoming and friendly.

What one thing that has gone do you miss the most and why?

The clock in the centre of town - spent far too long with the kids waiting for it to open and do it's thing. Come rain or shine, they didn't care - we had to wait!

Favourite building in the city?

The old train station (now the Information Station). If you had a ticket you could hop up and over the platform and catch the train on the platform. It is very distinctive and is still a sign of getting close to home after a long trip. Growing up in Cwmbran this was our station to change at too.

Favourite place to grab a coffee?

Quarters on Millennium walk - the coffee is amazing, you can really watch the world go by for hours if you want to. The cakes, lunches, choices are amazing. It is such a friendly coffee shop with so much happening - Jack and the team are awesome. It is my go to meeting place with family and friends

Quarters Coffee on Millennium Plaza, Newport

Where would you go for a special meal?

Villa Dino - the service is exceptional. We feel spoilt from the moment we arrive. The food is superb, prices are great, selection of drinks is ideal - this will be our first reservation once we're out of lockdown.

Best place for a walk?

Wetlands - the parking is free for RSPB members, the walk isn't too hilly and mainly along the coast with the option to hide in the trees if you fancy some shade. We've done all the routes multiple times and as they're never the same (thanks to mother nature). It feels fresh everytime.

If you had a magic wand what one wish would you grant Newport?

To refresh all the city centre buildings. There is some amazing architecture and the historic buildings are so beautiful. Us locals need to look up more.

Three places anyone visiting the city should make the effort to go - and why these three?

Caerleon Roman remains - amazing. Barracks, amphitheatre, baths and museum with garden - utterly phenomenal. The Secret Garden on Charles Street - amazing service and food. Tredegar House - the history, grounds and independent businesses there make the trip very worthwhile. Great for Doctor Who fans to spot filming locations.

Choose one thing Newport should be really proud about?

Goldie Lookin' Chain - as fun as their songs are they have really done loads of good for Newport. Newport is a very positive and supportive city even though it looks very grey at the moment.

GLC pictured before the Newport County v Manchester City FA Cup clash in February 2019

Three words which sum up Newport for you

Fabulous, Welcoming, Protective.