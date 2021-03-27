HERE is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.
Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.
If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.
Ted loving life in Llanhennock. Picture shared by Katie Telfer-Jones
Tai waiting for his walk in Cwmbran. Picture sent in by Mark Wall
Charlie at the Keeper's Pond near Blaenavon shared by Karen Rowles
Toby having fun playing hide and seek in Newport. Picture sent in by Daniel Watts
Annie enjoying walks in Abertillery. Picture shared by Alicia Holder