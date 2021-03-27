HERE is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.

South Wales Argus: Ted loving life in Llanhennock. Picture shared by Katie Telfer-Jones

Ted loving life in Llanhennock. Picture shared by Katie Telfer-Jones

South Wales Argus: Tai waiting for his walk in Cwmbran. Picture sent in by Mark Wall

Tai waiting for his walk in Cwmbran. Picture sent in by Mark Wall

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus: Charlie at the Keeper's Pond near Blaenavon shared by Karen Rowles

Charlie at the Keeper's Pond near Blaenavon shared by Karen Rowles

South Wales Argus: Toby having fun playing hide and seek in Newport. Picture sent in by Daniel Watts

Toby having fun playing hide and seek in Newport. Picture sent in by Daniel Watts

South Wales Argus: Annie enjoying walks in Abertillery. Picture shared by Alicia Holder

Annie enjoying walks in Abertillery. Picture shared by Alicia Holder