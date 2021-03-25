A HUSBAND was more than twice the drink drive limit when he sped towards his heavily pregnant wife in a supermarket car park.

Daniel Grannel slammed on the brakes of his Vauxhall Astra before crashing into a trolley bay in front of horrified shoppers.

Prosecutor William Bebb said the dramatic incident unfolded at the Asda store in the Pill area of Newport at 4pm on Sunday, September 13.

He told Cardiff Crown Court: “He drove towards her at speed after they had argued before he slammed on the brakes.

“She appeared to be upset and crying. The defendant hit a trolley bay.”

Police were called and arrested Grannel at his home where he was breathalysed and gave a reading of 90 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The defendant, of Feering Street, Newport, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and drink driving.

He had one previous conviction for battery.

Ieuan Bennett, mitigating for the father-of-four, said: “It was an unseemly incident.

"He had been drinking the night before and had been drinking before he was arrested.”

His barrister added how his client had spent 22 days remanded in custody after he was arrested in September before he was granted bail.

Grannel had also been electronically tagged since his release.

Sentencing him, the judge, Recorder Simon Mills, told the defendant: ““You are heading towards disaster. You need to grow up.

“This was absolutely outrageous. You were significantly over the limit and you must have known it.”

He added: “You had an argument with your partner in a public place, a supermarket, and your behaviour was dangerous.

“You should be ashamed of the way you drove. It was completely disgraceful.

“This is your last chance. You need to make sure you never come back before a court again.”

Grannel was sentenced to a two-year community order.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, attend a building better relationships programme and be the subject of a three-month curfew between 9pm and 7am.

The defendant was banned from driving for two years and must sit an extended retest.

Grannel was ordered to pay £300 prosecution costs and a victim surcharge.