A NEW show apartment has opened its doors, offering a glimpse into waterside living at a Barry development.

Persimmon Homes is currently building one and two-bedroom apartments at its Haven Point development, as part of the major waterfront overhaul in the town.

Persimmon has now cut the ribbon on a fully-furnished view apartment to give property hunters the chance to envisage how their new home could look.

Haven Point flats showroom

Sales director at Persimmon Homes East Wales, Victoria Williams, said: “The waterfront development of Barry has been a huge success.

"We have hundreds of happy customers already enjoying their homes in the town, which was recently named the most desirable place to live in Wales.

“These apartments are perfect for first time buyers, couples, or people living on their own. They offer convenient accommodation in a great location with fantastic views – and at an affordable price."

Ms Williams added: “We’re pleased to be able to open this view apartment.

"It’s one thing looking at plans and photos on a computer, but stepping inside a real property gives our customers the chance to see exactly what is on offer and how the space could work for them.”

The apartments have a spacious bathroom with modern fixtures and fittings and an open plan kitchen/living/dining area. Many plots also have a a storage cupboard in the hall.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, viewings are strictly by appointment only, which can be made online at www.persimmonhomes.com or by calling 01446 502 410.

The Government-backed Help to Buy – Wales scheme is available, a shared equity initiative where buyers may only need a five percent deposit.

Victoria added: “Help to Buy – Wales has been a hugely popular scheme which has helped people into home ownership.

“Our experienced sales advisors can talk you through the process and help you get started.”