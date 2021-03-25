CWMBRAN'S popular Big Event has been cancelled for this year.

The event had already been pushed back until September, but has now been cancelled, with councillors saying the decision has been made "reluctantly" and "in the best interest of public safety."

Cwmbran Community Council took over organising the event in 2019, but the coronavirus pandemic meant 2020's event was cancelled and moved online.

Instead of the normal entertainment stage, information stalls and dog show, the online event featured videos from local bands and dance groups, links to services available to residents, and asked residents to send in pictures of their dogs for a virtual dog show.

The community council have said it is looking to hold a similar digital event this year - on September 18.

Following the decision, chairman of the council, councillor Anthony Bird, said: “We have taken this decision reluctantly but, given current restrictions and the extent to which other local and national events are not taking place, we feel that cancellation is in the best interest of public safety.

“The council is still committed to working with our friends and partners in the community to develop and deliver a program of culture, fun and entertainment for all the family across a variety of media as a replacement for this year’s big event, before we hopefully bring it back bigger and better than ever before.

“We would especially welcome any views from the public about ways in which they think we could provide some online activity. Let us know by contacting cwmbrancc@cwmbran.gov.uk”