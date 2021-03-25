GWENT Police are appealing for information after receiving a report of a criminal damage in Park Drive, Bargoed.

Damage was caused to the railings around the Bargoed RFC rugby pitch, while a large quantity of smashed glass, believed to be from broken bottles, was found on the ground in the park.

A number of youths, reportedly a group of between 30 and 40, were seen in the park at around 5.20pm on Friday, March 19 and officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time.

Sergeant Richard Tovey said: “We’re aware of reports of anti-social behaviour involving youths in Park Drive on Friday.

“This behaviour is completely unacceptable, and we will be contacting the landowner as part of our enquiries. We will be reviewing CCTV from the area at the time of this incident.

“Anyone identified as committing an act of anti-social behaviour during this incident will be prosecuted. We will speak to our partner agencies also to see if any other enforcement is necessary.

“Anti-social behaviour negatively impacts upon the quality of life for residents. It is not acceptable within our communities.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who have helped with cleaning up the glass left behind by these individuals who believe it is acceptable to cause damage to our open, public spaces and to drop litter.

“We’re keen to get the message out to parents to help us by ensuring they know where their children are - and what they are doing.

“I would urge anyone with any information relating to the identity of those responsible to call us on 101 or contact local neighbourhood officers.”

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information that could assist our investigation, or has CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2100099915.

You can also contact us via social media on Facebook and Twitter or you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.