THE shortlist for the 93rd Academy Awards has been announced - and there is plenty of local representation on the list.

The nominations for this year's Oscars includes 21 University of South Wales (USW) graduates.

Former students from USW’s Film and TV School Wales have worked on some of the most successful films of the past year, which are nominated in the Animated Feature Film and Visual Effects categories.

Working on hits such including Over The Moon, Wolfwalkers, The Midnight Sky, The One and Only Ivan and A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, the Animation and Computer Animation alumni are adding some of Hollywood’s highest-grossing films of recent years to their CVs.

Tom Ware, director of production and performance at USW, said: “We’re thrilled that, once again, the creativity and professionalism of USW graduates has been recognised at the highest levels of the international film industry.

"To have more than 20 USW Film, Visual effects and Animation alumni featured in this globally-recognised roll call of achievement is testament to quality of our graduates, and places the USW Film and TV School Wales among the most celebrated film schools in the world.”

The 93rd Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, April 25 in Los Angeles, two months later than originally planned.

Congratulations to the following graduates, whose work on these nominated films has been recognised:

Category: Best Animated Feature Film

Over The Moon

Matt Jones, Storyboard Artist

Kieran McKay and Lucas Maxfield, 3D Character Lookdev Artists

Wolfwalkers

Matt Jones, Storyboard Artist

Bryony Evans, Senior Clean-up Artist

Gemma Roberts, Senior 2D Animator

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Jeff Karrie, CG Animator

Jody Meredith, Alison Evans, Jason Comley, Rhodri Lovett, Ed Jackson, Paul Thomas, James Carlisle and Sean Gregory, Stop-Motion Animators

Jack Slade, Stop-Motion Modelmaker

Oliver Geen and Phil Davies, Set Dressers

Richard Stradling, Production Assistant

Category: Best Visual Effects

The Midnight Sky

Beth Warner, Visual Effects Co-ordinator

The One and Only Ivan