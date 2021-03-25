THE families of victims of the infected blood scandal - including the parents of a seven-year-old from Newport who died 31 years ago - will be entitled to more financial support in Wales.

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, thousands of patients visiting hospital for routine operations were given blood infected with Hepatitis C and HIV.

Seven-year-old Colin Smith, a haemophiliac from Alway, Newport, was one of the victims of the scandal. He died from AIDS after he given blood infected with HIV during the 1980s.

Colin Smith

He became terminally ill when he was being treated by the NHS and died on January 13, 1990.

Following an announcement of increased funding for affected families in England by the UK Treasury, Wales' health minister Vaughan Gething announced changes to bring the financial support for those who were infected, or their families, level across the four UK nations.

Payments made through the Welsh Infected Blood Support Scheme (WIBSS) will now be level with those in England and Scotland.

Colin Smith's parents Colin and Janet Smith

Bereaved partners will receive 100 per cent of the beneficiaries payment in the first year, and 75 per cent in the second and in subsequent years – as is the case in Scotland.

Both of these payments will be backdated to April 2019.

Lump sum payments to a Hepatitis C Stage 1 beneficiary will increase from £20,000 to £50,000, with an addition £20,000 if a stage 1 beneficiary moves to stage 2. This is backdated to April 2017.

Lump sum payments for HIV (£80,500), will move in line with England and be backdated to April 2017, and winter fuel payments will be paid in addition from April 2021.

The other UK schemes will pay a £10,000 death benefit on the death of a beneficiary, as is already the case in Wales.

“The significant impact of such infections on many individuals’ lives has been extensively discussed in the Senedd chamber,” said the minister.

“Our bespoke psychological support scheme, available through WIBSS, has been in place since 2019 and is available to all those infected and their families.

“We remain committed to working towards addressing disparities between the schemes and will work with WIBSS to communicate the changes to beneficiaries.

“Beneficiaries will continue to receive their current payments until the changes can be made.”