THE Met Office believe a cold snap could bring snow over the next few days.

They have warned people to expect big variations in temperature over the weekend and next week.

The current milder weather many of us have had recently is going to give way to a short, sharp, cold snap lasting through Friday and into Saturday.

Chief meteorologist, Frank Saunders said: "Bands of showery rain will continue to cross the UK today before cold air from the north pushes across the country on Friday.

“A cold front will bring a band of rain and blustery conditions for many and there will be a marked drop in temperatures, with some places seeing a fall of five or six degrees between today and Friday.

"There will be some wintry showers in places with some lying snow possible at times over hills further north.”

Saturday will start cold with a risk of frost in places before we start to see a return to a southwesterly air flow bringing milder, wetter conditions, especially in the west, for the rest of the weekend and the start of next week.

Many western hills will see some heavy rain through Sunday and Monday whereas parts of the east and southeast could stay relatively dry.

This pattern looks likely to continue into the middle of next week when, once again, we expect to see a change in the weather.

Although there are still some uncertainties in the outlook there are signs a high pressure system could develop by the end of next week allowing cold air from the north to return across the UK bringing another dip in temperatures for Easter weekend and a risk of wintry showers in places at times.