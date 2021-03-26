WORK to remove the crossing at the bottom of Chepstow High Street is “an accident waiting to happen” according to some.

The work, part of plans by Monmouthshire County Council (MCC) to revitalise the town centre during lockdown, will see the pelican crossing at the bottom of the high street removed.

However, the planned removal has come in for criticism from some residents, who say that traffic along that particular stretch of road will become dangerous as a result.

Sue Kingdom, secretary of Chepstow Chamber of Commerce, was concerned that no zebra crossing would be put in place of the current crossing.

“Cars whip around that corner so quickly,” she said. “Lots of people are not happy, this is an accident waiting to happen."

Ms Kingdom said that elderly people from the bottom of the town had expressed particular worry over the plans.

“If they want to take away the lights, fine, but, let’s have a crossing instead,” she said.

A council spokesperson said that the traffic along the stretch would still be managed, but in a different way to before.

In a statement, they said: “The new layout better reflects how pedestrians currently cross the road and the changes, which include narrowing down and raising the carriageway, will help to slow down traffic and create a safer environment.

“Such arrangements are now common in other towns throughout the country and locally, including The Cross at Caldicot and Agincourt Square in Monmouth.

“These are temporary schemes, and would be subject to pubic consultation prior to any permanent changes.”

A transport study, conducted by consultancy firm Arup in conjunction with MCC, was held between November 2 and December 13 - the council said that it showed support among residents for the planned work.

But some shoppers and traders have questioned the validity of the research, and say the removal of the crossing, along with the closure of High Street in the heart of the town is having damaging repercussions.

Speaking to the Argus' sister paper the Free Press previously, Ms Kingdom – who doesn’t oppose pedestrianisation of the high street – says only a couple of hundred people completed the Chepstow Transport Study survey.

“I think it [pedestrianisation] could work, but it needs to be better resourced and managed,” she said.

“I’m surprised the council believe it’s generally popular – that isn’t the feeling I get among traders and shoppers.”