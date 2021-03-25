UPDATE 16.30: Items at the property have been assessed and police said there were no safety concerns. A man was spoken to and assisted officers with enquiries. No offences have been identified.
GWENT Police say a warrant has been carried out under the Explosives Act at an address in Risca this morning.
A heavy police presence, as well as fire and incident teams arrived at an address at Channel View in Risca at around 9.30am this morning (Thursday, March 25).
This afternoon Gwent Police confirmed officers remain at the scene, and are carrying out enquiries to ensure public safety and to reassure local residents.
Items at the property are being assessed and at this stage there are no safety concerns, police said.
A man in his twenties is assisting officers with their enquiries, and a Gwent Police spokeswoman thanked residents for cooperating.
