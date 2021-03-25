A CONMAN swindled his police officer partner and close friends by falsely claiming his father had died and desperately needed money to pay for his funeral.

Gambling addict Scott Newland even used a copy of his girlfriend’s police warrant card to help him appear more genuine when offering bogus MacBook Pro computers for sale.

His then partner, a serving officer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had no idea her identification document was being used.

The defendant swindled his victims, some of whom were also strangers, out of more than £30,000 in just six months through his lies and deceit.

Prosecutor Jason Howells said: “Scott Newland lied to his partner and friends, using their confidence in him to gain considerable amounts of money.

“The use of his partner’s work identification was a tremendous breach of their personal trust and gives an indication of the grip that his gambling addiction had on him.

“Some of the lies he told was that his father had died and the money was to help with funeral expenses.

“In addition, he falsely advertised computers for sale, taking money for goods that would never arrive.”

Mr Howells read out impact statements made by Newland’s victims.

One said: “I feel shock and numb. I trusted him.”

Another told of how: “I always thought Scott was a great guy.”

The defendant’s former partner revealed: “I feel ashamed and embarrassed.”

Newland, 25, of Y Cilgant, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to nine counts of fraud by false representation.

He also admitted on charge of making or supplying an article for use in fraud.

Owen Williams, mitigating, said his client had expressed “genuine remorse” about what he had done to his victims and accepted his guilt.

He added the defendant now worked for a private security firm, lived with his mother and was a man of previous good character.

Mr Williams told the court: “He has been in the grip of a gambling addiction for years but he does not wish to justify his actions with that excuse.

“The defendant has taken steps to address this and has been in contact with Gamblers Anonymous.”

At Cardiff Crown Court, the judge, Recorder Sean Bradley, told Newland: “Your actions were cruel and callous. You played on the good nature of your partner and friends.

“You should feel utterly ashamed about what you have done.”

The defendant was jailed for 28 months.

He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge after his release from prison.