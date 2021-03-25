RUPAUL'S Drag Race UK finalist and one of Newport's newest stars Tayce is among a host of celebrities fronting a new Coca-Cola campaign.

Tayce made the top three of the popular show, which recently had social media ablaze.

The campaign aimed to capture the first sip reactions of what are being billed as some of the UK’s most expressive stars.

As well as Tayce, included in the shoot were Roman Kemp, rapper Lady Leshurr, social media's Saffron Barker, model Rina Lipa and actor Nathaniel Hall.

Tayce said: “Everyone knows me as that queen that’s bubbly, unique and hard to describe – just like the taste of a Coca-Cola.

"Honey, that first sip is enough to make you say ‘Oooh!’”

Photographer Anaïs Gallagher, whose work focuses on candid, intimate, real-life moments, said: “Working with Coca-Cola on this shoot was such a fun challenge.

"I got to use my artistic outlet to bring to life a sensation that’s impossibly hard to put into words.

"So instead, we captured it in images.”

Laura Moon, senior brand manager for Coca-Cola Great Britain commented: “The Coca-Cola experience has always been indescribable.

"We’re excited to bring that unique feeling to life in such a visual way.”