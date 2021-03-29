A NEW app which lets people let loved ones know they have got home safe has revealed some of Newport's high crime area.
The Walksafe app visualises crime reports published months by the police, helping users see where serious crimes have been committed.
Key data is published on the app twice weekly.
The app also scans the road ahead, alerting users when they walk near to areas that seen reports of knife attacks, sexual assault, muggng and pickpocketing.
The map is colour coded, with four different icons. These are:
- Red- violence/sexual assault
- Black- knife crime
- Light Blue- feeling unsafe
- Yellow- mugging
Newport is one of the cities covered by the map. It shows that violence and sexual assault is the most commonly reported incident on the app, ahead of knife crime.
These are the crimes featured on the app in the last week.
Violence and sexual assault
- Byrde Close
- Henry Wood Walk x2
- Pottery Road
- Moorland Avenue x2
- Lysaghts Park
- Pear Tree Lane x2
- Telfor Street x2
- Aberthaw Drive
- Feering Street x 2
- St Johns Road x2
- Sussex Close
- Rosendale Court
- Oxwich Road
- Eveswell Park Road x2
- Ifton Street
- Ifton Place
- Fairbank Crescent
- Brynderwen Road
- Fair Oak Avenue
- Bedford Road
- Orchard Lane
- Ebenezer Terrace
- Royal Gwent Hospital
- Jones Street
- Bosworth Drive
- Comfrey Close
- Fields Road
- Llanthewy Road
- Stow Hill
- Gaer Road
Knife Crime
- Clarence Place
- Canal Terrace
- Alma Street
- Cardiff Road
- Kingsway x2
- Tunnel Terrace x2
- Brookfield Close
More than 95 per cent of the date on the map is police crime data.
Community posts need multiple confirmations to verify or they are automatically deleted after six hours.