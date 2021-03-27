THE shortlist for the Swansea University Dylan Thomas Prize 2021 has been announced, with American writers Raven Leilani and Kate Elizabeth Russell among the six "bold new voices" competing for the £20,000 award.

The prize, which is one of the UK’s most prestigious literary honours, is awarded for the best published literary work in the English language written by an author aged 39 or under, in memory of the iconic Swansea-born poet, Dylan Thomas, and his "39 years of creativity and productivity".

Thomas, whose works include the poems Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night and Light Breaks Where No Sun Shines, was one of the most influential and internationally-renowned writers of the mid-twentieth century – and the prize aims to invoke his memory to support today’s writers and nurture future talent.

This year’s "diverse and inclusive" list – which includes four female and one non-binary writer – is comprised of five novels and one short story collection, which explore themes of survival, identity and what it means to be ‘other’ in the world today.

Chair of the judging panel, Namita Gokhale, said “We are thrilled to present this year’s extraordinary shortlist – it is truly a world-class writing showcase of the highest order from six exceptional young writers.

“I want to press each and every one of these bold, inventive and distinctive books into the hands of readers, and celebrate how they challenge preconceptions, ask new questions about how we define identity and our relationships, and how we are live together in this world.”

Four debut works have been shortlisted, including Raven Leilani’s much-talked-about breakout novel Luster and Kate Elizabeth Russell’s My Dark Vanessa, which was described as ‘a package of dynamite’ by legendary horror writer Stephen King.

Judges praised Leilani’s “sharp and incisive” account of what means to be a young, black woman in America today, while My Dark Vanessa, an exploration of an abusive relationship and sexual consent, was commended for its “supreme emotional intelligence”.

Another debut voice in contention for the prize is Syria-born Dima Alzayat, who is now based in Manchester. Her short story collection – Alligator and Other Stories – captures how it feels to be ‘other’ whilst at home, drawing on her experiences as a Syrian, as an Arab, as an immigrant and as a woman.

Alzayat’s work was praised by Welsh novelist and academic Francesca Rhydderch, who said that it marked “the arrival of a major new talent”.

Texan writer Rye Curtis was also commended for his suspenseful and vivid writing, with his debut novel Kingdomtide judged as “propulsively readable and frequently very funny” by bestselling author Joshua Ferris.

Completing the shortlist is Chicago-based author Catherine Lacey, whose third novel Pew was heralded by Rhydderch as a “modern classic”, and Akwaeke Emezi, for The Death of Vivek Oji, a powerful yet tender exploration into gender, family and selfhood, which was a New York Times bestseller on publication last year.

The winner will be revealed at a virtual ceremony on May 13, the eve of International Dylan Thomas Day.