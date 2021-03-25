A POPULAR poet is headlining an event for school support staff in Wales.
Former resident BBC poet John Agard will be taking part in the virtual event on Saturday, March 27.
The event is to help school support staff bring creativity into the classroom through film, poetry and playing with building bricks. It is organised by UNISON learning officers and backed by the Wales Union Learning Fund with the aim of engaging pupils who find traditional learning more difficult.
UNISON Cymru Wales learning organiser, Richard Speight, said: “School support staff have worked wonders throughout the pandemic, helping run hubs for the children of key workers and organising learning from home.
“School support staff tell UNISON they want more professional development and training and UNISON learning team has been able to design and deliver courses to match their needs.
“Poetry and performance art can really engage young minds and make them think and smile. Saturday’s training event is a fantastic opportunity to share good educational practice and innovation and we’d like to encourage all school staff to participate.”
School support staff can sign up here.