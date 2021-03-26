A FORMER social club in Blaenavon has been sold at auction.
The Arundel Club, on Ton Mawr Street, went under the hammer with Paul Fosh Auctions last week.
The former social club and adjoining four-bedroom maisonette was on the market with a guide price of £145,000
It attracted 17 bids, and eventually sold for £175,000.
The building, dating back to 1902, was described by the auctioneers as a “deceptively large former public house and four-bedroom accommodation.”
It was converted into a social club in 1952.
The social club features a bar area and a function room, a pool room, a snooker room, a kitchen and a wine cellar.
It also has a raised beer terrace which can accommodate 30 to 40 people.
The maisonette has two bedrooms, a lounge, a kitchen, and a bathroom on the first floor, with a further two bedrooms on the second floor.