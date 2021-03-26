GWENT'S Vice Lord-Lieutenant, Andrew Tuggey slept outside to raise funds for a charity supporting homeless veterans in Wales.
Mr Tuggey is one of five Welsh Ambassadors for Alabaré’s Homes for Veterans Cymru.
On Friday, March 5 he slept outside under the stars atop the 280m hill behind his home with the aim of raising £10,000 for homeless veterans in Wales. So far, he has raised £8,400.
MORE NEWS:
- Military veterans to receive more support from Welsh Government
- Pride of Gwent: A role mode for kindness and compassion
- Pride of Gwent: We salute the courage of caring young gymnast Emilie
The event was part of Alabaré’s Homes for Veterans Big Sleep at Home which ordinarily has been an in-person event. Due to the ongoing pandemic, this could not happen this year so supporters of the charity chose alternative places to sleep for the night.
Mr Tuggey said: “I know that the tremendous work done by the charity to support the homeless and vulnerable, including Veterans is invaluable at such a critical time. On the evening I was joined in spirit by lots of other people, up and down the country who individually took on this act of compassion to raise funds and awareness for the very important work Alabaré does.”
To donate, visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Andrew-Tuggey