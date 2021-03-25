A ROAD approaching Blaenavon is closed after a a lorry got stuck underneath a bridge.
Gwent Police were called to Varteg Road just before 3pm after the lorry, which was carrying a crane, got wedged under the bridge.
Officers remain at the scene, and drivers should find an alternative route if possible.
The lorry had been carrying a crane when it got stuck under the bridge. Picture: Helena Williams
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We were called to Varteg Road, Blaenavon at around 2.55pm on Thursday, March 25 after receiving a report that a lorry carrying a crane had become stuck underneath a bridge.
“Officers are at the scene to assist with traffic management and no injuries have been reported.”