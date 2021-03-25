A 36-YEAR-old man from Bettws has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B, and acquiring possession of criminal property.
The man was arrested at an address in Leach Road this morning (Thursday, March 25), after officers from Gwent Police and the Joint Firearms Unit carried out an armed raid.
The man has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
What Gwent Police seized from the address. Picture: Gwent Police
A quantity of drugs was seized and will be sent for forensic examination and identification.
Cash and mobile phones were also seized during the warrant.
