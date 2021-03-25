THE RSPCA is calling on people to tidy up after themselves after nearly 4,000 calls about animals affected by litter last year.

Despite people being in lockdown for many months the RSPCA still received more than 10 calls a day about animals affected by litter including:

A duck tangled in a medical face mask

A baby hedgehog with plastic wrapped around her neck

A fox with his head caught in an old Cornish pasty wrapper

A gannet entangled in plastic

The animal welfare charity is urging people to help protect animals by picking up any litter they see lying around as well as ensuring they take their litter home with them or disposing of it properly and responsibly.

Head of the RSPCA’s wildlife department Adam Grogan said: “Our staff deal with thousands of incidents every year where animals have been impacted by litter - and they’re the ones that we know of.

"I’m sure for every animal we’re able to help there are many that go unseen, unreported and may even lose their lives.

“Litter is one of the biggest hazards our wildlife faces today and the pandemic has just added to the problem with many disposable masks just being discarded on the ground.

"These are a new danger to animals and we’ve been called out to rescue animals like ducks and gulls caught up in the masks’ elastic straps. That’s why we’re calling on the public to get involved in the Great British Spring Clean to help remove litter that may endanger animals.”

As well as everyday rubbish, the RSPCA also sees many animals arriving into its care with terrible injuries caused by angling litter such as discarded fishing line and hooks to plastic netting.

Nearly 40 per cent (1,510) of all litter-related calls to the RSPCA last year were about animals that had become caught in fishing litter, from a seal being strangled by an old fishing net to dozens of swans who swallowed or were pierced by old fishing hooks or became entangled in fishing line.

That number includes one swan in Gwent.

The RSPCA were called to Pen-Y-Fan Pond in Crumlin when a member of the public spotted the swan with fishing line caught around their legs and back.

Officers from the charity continue to respond to animal welfare emergencies amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Animal collection officer (ACO) Stephanie Davidson was able to attend the Crumlin pond, reach the swan and safely remove the litter. Fortunately, the swan was not injured by the line - but the RSPCA say the animal was at "serious risk" of further entanglement.

Ms Davidson said: "“This poor swan had a lot of fishing wire around the back and legs. Fortunately, the swan wasn't injured - but was at serious risk of entanglement, had a kind-hearted member of the public not spotted the bird and got in touch.

"This shows how things like dropped wire can remain a risk to animals for a very long time, indeed."

Mr Grogan added: “We strongly urge those who enjoy fishing to be extra cautious to make sure nothing is left behind.

"Most anglers are very responsible when disposing of their litter, but it only takes one piece of snagged line to be left in a tree or dropped near the water to endanger the life of an animal."

