A SERIES of potential community projects around Newport are in line for some vital funding - and you can pick who gets the much-needed cash.
At an online event called Our Voice, Our Choice, Our Port, on Saturday, March 27, 25 projects - including disc golf, farm trips, and online cooking sessions - will make the case for why they should get part of a £30,000 grant.
The cash is provided by Newport City Council to fund community projects, and will be allocated based on 'participatory budgeting' - when members of the public choose how it is handed out.
Each proposed scheme will present a short video pitching their idea, before residents are given the chance to vote for their favourite.
In order to vote you must be a Newport resident and aged 11 or over. Find out more at https://tinyurl.com/rmbm7cuf