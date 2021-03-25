TWO roads in Barry will be temporarily closed soon due to resurfacing work.

Building company Tarmac has given Barry residents notice that they will be carrying out carriageway resurfacing works on behalf of Vale of Glamorgan Council in the coming weeks, which will result in local diversions.

A letter, seen by the Barry & District News, states: “Phase one works will be undertaken from A4050 Port Road West, junction Stirling Road to Colcot Roundabout.”

This work, due to start on Monday March 29, will take place between 9am and 6pm and will take two weeks according to Tarmac. However, they add that no work will be done over the Bank Holiday.

As a result, Port Road West westbound will be closed during this time, with diversions in place.

Phase two of the work will be on the A4050 Colcot roundabout and is due to begin on April 6. According to Tarmac the work, which will be carried out between 6pm and midnight, will take one week.

Colcot Road will be closed during this time with local diversions in place.

The letter adds: “Please be aware, the above dates are subject to change at short notice depending on changes to weather conditions.

“Access for residents only will be maintained at all times, however it is advised that if a vehicle is needed that a suitable alternative parking is found prior to works commencing as there could be delays at times.

“Every effort will be made to keep any inconvenience to a minimum, however due to the nature of the works some noise and disruption will be inevitable.

“Please be patient, cautious and considerate while we are working to improve your future journey.”

Vale of Glamorgan Council has been contacted for comment.