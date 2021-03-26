IT IS hoped Mark Drakeford will announce the return of self-contained holiday accommodation today.

The Welsh Government's roadmap out of lockdown highlights March 26 as a time when holiday homes can begin to take bookings again, as long as coronavirus levels continued to look promising.

It is also hoped that the spread of the virus will be at a level which allows stay local rules to be lifted.

With Easter getaways perhaps back on the table, we looked at some of the top AirBnb stays available in and around Gwent, that keep travel to a minimum.

These are five homes which have AirBnb Plus status, meaning they have been verified for their quality and design.

Lovely Courtyard Cottage near Abergavenny

Located in Llanvapley, this one bed cottage has a 4.97 rating on AirBnb.

A newly renovated cottage in the grounds of a country house near Abergavenny & the beautiful Black Mountains, it was featured in Conde Nast Traveller's Best Airbnbs in the UK.

Stylishly designed, it retains the stone walls, beams & arched windows of the coach house it once was.

There's a well-equipped kitchen, a cosy wood burner (with a basket of logs & kindling), a smart TV, wifi, lots of books, 100 per cent cotton bed linen, fluffy cotton towels & individual bathroom products.

Outside, the kitchen garden is a great place to chill & there's also a courtyard with a table & chairs right next to the cottage.

One reviewer described it as the "perfect cottage".

Adding: "Highly recommend a stay here, the cottage is beautiful- every little detail has been carefully considered."

Heritage Charm in the Grounds of a Grade 2 Georgian Mansion

This two bedroom cottage in Llanfrynach has a perfect five star rating on AirBnb.

Enter the cottage via an arch, courtyard garden, with gothic door and exposed beams to find modern comforts such as underfloor heating and Eames chairs and a super king sleigh bed.

The wood burner makes winter nights a cosy affair.

The cottage is pet friendly, and allows access to a 12 acre meadow.

One reviewer said: "Beautiful place, with absolutely everything any one could need and more.

"Gorgeous location. Great host."

Minimalist Converted Barn Guesthouse

Located just outside of Monmouth, this two bedroom lodge has a near perfect rating with AirBnb, boasting a 4.99 rating from 155 reviews.

Get back in touch with nature at this re-imagined home in the countryside.

The lodge features an expansive all-white interior, a beamed cathedral ceiling, repointed original brick structural pillars, and a spiral staircase to an upper level loft.

One happy guest said: "An excellent place to stay, great host, great location and beautiful touches.

"You come away feeling very relaxed."

While another added: "Wonderful airy stylish space, spotlessly clean, lovely welcome package, already stocked with everything you could need.

"Huge bath is a luxury. Had a lovely stay and would definitely come back."

Authentic Welsh Living in a Wonderful Cottage

One delighted guest described this three bedroom cottage as "heaven".

Located in Abergavenny, it has a rating of 4.96 out of five on AirBnb from 68 reviews.

Expressive artwork and gorgeous colours accent every room found throughout Beval Cottage.

It features reclaimed wood fixtures and bold patterns creating a vibrant ambience that complements the tranquil backyard patio.

One reviewer said: "We all had a very comfortable and enjoyable stay at Beval Cottage.

"It was extremely well-equipped & spotlessly clean. Highly recommend, we will return."

Another added: "Our party of 5 had a wonderful stay at this charming 3 bedroom property.

"Exceptionally well equipped throughout, this property has a wonderful back garden with summer house and playhouse house - very private and a perfect sun trap."

Enchanting Bach Cottage with Views of the Brecon Beacons

Moving north, you find this lovely one bedroom cottage in Brecon, with a rating of 4.95 from 98 reviews.

Step through the old stable door of this charming pink cottage, nestled in the Brecon Beacons, and light the wood-burning stove.

This open-plan home boasts wooden flooring, exposed beams, and a farmhouse kitchen, which is the pride of the cottage.

One of a pair of pretty pink adjoined cottages converted from the stables of its beautiful parent manor house, there is an abundance of views, birdsong and country living style from the moment you arrive.

There is an enclosed and sunny shared terrace and a large grassy picnic area with additional seating and lovely views across the mountains.

One guest said: "We had a wonderful stay. The cottage felt very homely and the fire added a lovely warmth to the atmosphere.

"Super peaceful and tranquil, surrounded by a beautiful environment. Would definitely come and stay again, to create more amazing memories."