South Wales Police has this afternoon paid tribute to Sergeant Mark Wesley, aged 48, who served for more than two decades.

In a statement South Wales Police said: "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of serving officer, and our friend and colleague, Sergeant Mark Wesley.

"Mark, 48, who served the communities of South Wales for over 20 years, passed away on Tuesday, March 23.

"He was a highly skilled and much loved officer who spent time working across the force in a variety of roles, including on our Territorial Support Team, as a Police Search Advisor and most recently, leading a team within Force Planning."

Chief Constable Jeremy Vaughan said: "I was hugely shocked and saddened to learn of Mark's passing, but I know this will be nothing compared to the pain and sorrow which will be felt by his family and friends.

"Mark was a highly respected, skilled and experienced officer. He was greatly valued by everyone who knew him.”

Gwent Police Chief Constable Pam Kelly said: "Thinking of Mark and his family, friends and colleagues. A well respected officer. The grief has been felt by force neighbours at Gwent Police, who send their thoughts to those close to to Mark."

Scores of people paid tribute to Mr Wesley on social media on Thursday.

One commenter said: “Such terribly sad news. I never met Mark in person but spoke with him several times, and he was lovely. Thinking of Mark’s family, friends and colleagues. Rest in peace.”

Another added: "Wes was an absolutely top guy, always smiling and full of fun and would do anything to help.

"One of the main characters in the Ops world . Devastating news this week and thoughts with his family."