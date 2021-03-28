NEWPORT city centre has changed significantly over the past few decades.

Friars Walk transformed the main retail centre with big brands such as Next, Pandora and M&M occupying the site.

But many Newport residents will fondly remember some of the popular stores on Commercial Street and High Street. 

Take a trip down memory lane with just a few of those great stores.

MUSIC: Our Price record store was located on Commercial Street, Newport, opposite Primark. It was next to the Famous Army Shop, also in the picture

FESTIVE: A shopper looking at the window display of Wildings in Newport

BUSY: Littlewoods was located opposite Boots on Commercial Street, Newport

ELECTRICALS: the former Dixons store on Commercial Street, Newport

PAST: This is Cambrian Retail Centre in Newport, located near Newport Station and Admiral Insurance

PARTY: House of Fun sold all you needed for a great party and was located at the St Pauls end of Commercial Street, Newport

FOOD: Lifecycle Health Food Shop was located near John Frost Square

POPULAR: Newports Marks and Spencer store when it was located on Commercual Street. The store now has a food hall in John Frost Square

