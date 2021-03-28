NEWPORT city centre has changed significantly over the past few decades.
Friars Walk transformed the main retail centre with big brands such as Next, Pandora and M&M occupying the site.
But many Newport residents will fondly remember some of the popular stores on Commercial Street and High Street.
Take a trip down memory lane with just a few of those great stores.
Our Price record store was located on Commercial Street, Newport, opposite Primark. It was next to the Famous Army Shop, also in the picture
Dorothy Perkins, Chelsea Girl and Burtons were the go-to places for clothes in the 1980s
A shopper looking at the window display of Wildings in Newport
Littlewoods was located opposite Boots on Commercial Street, Newport
The former Dixons store on Commercial Street, Newport
This is Cambrian Retail Centre in Newport, located near Newport Station and Admiral Insurance
House of Fun sold all you needed for a great party and was located at the St Paul's end of Commercial Street, Newport
Lifecycle Health Food Shop was located near John Frost Square
Newport's Marks and Spencer store when it was located on Commercual Street. The store now has a food hall in John Frost Square