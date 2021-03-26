MARK Drakeford has hailed a "real team effort across Wales" as the reason stay local rules are being lifted.

The first minister has announced that Wales is moving out of alert level four and into alert level three.

As a result stay local rules are being lifted, and self-contained holiday accommodation will be allowed to reopen.

Mr Drakeford said: "Thanks to a real team effort across Wales, coronavirus cases remain stable.

"We have the headroom to continue our careful, step-by-step approach to relaxing restrictions.

"Our amazing tourism sector will begin to re-open. We’ll start by lifting the stay local rule and enabling self-contained accommodation to open to people living in Wales from the same household or support bubble.

"We’re also changing the rules to enable organised outdoor activities and sports for under-18s to restart and from tomorrow up to six people from two different households can meet outdoors, not including children under 11.

"Stay local will be lifted, and for the next two weeks people living in Wales can travel around Wales – this is to help keep the virus under control."

The first minister also looked ahead to the next review, as "Wales is opening up".

He added: "We’ll keep this under review and if the public health situation remains positive, travel in and out of Wales will resume April 12.

"Wales is moving out of alert level four and starting to move into level three.

"Step-by-step Wales is opening up while we all work together to keep the virus under control.

"Thank you for everything you’re doing to keep Wales safe."