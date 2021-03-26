PLAID Cymru will launch its Senedd election campaign later today at an event in Cardiff Bay.

The party’s message will focus on rebuilding Wales’ economy while rooting out inequality.

Leader Adam Price will set out some of Plaid Cymru’s key election pledges including the creation of 60,000 green jobs, training and recruiting 6,000 new frontline NHS staff and cutting council tax.

Other policies will include delivering 50,000 social and affordable homes and extending Free School Meals to every child in Welsh primary schools.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Mr Price said: “The past year has highlighted the interdependence between our economy and public services.

“The next Welsh Government will face a huge challenge in tackling unemployment, supporting businesses, and getting our schools and NHS back on track.

“Plaid Cymru is the only party offering a programme for government with economic dynamism and social justice at its heart.

“With ambitious but fully costed policies ranging from creating 60,000 green jobs to training and recruiting 6,000 frontline staff in the NHS, and reforming council tax in order to cut the average bill, Plaid Cymru will build a new economy that will form the foundations of a new and independent Wales.

“Putting Wales’ future in Wales’ hands is the only way to put and end to the poverty of ambition under Labour and to thwart the Tory threat to wipe our country off the political map.

“Wales cannot wait for Labour to find courage or for the Tories to find a conscience – we need new energy and new ideas now. That is precisely what a vote for Plaid Cymru - a vote for Wales - offers on May 6.”

A number of Labour seats are on Plaid's list of targets

On Monday, a poll by YouGov for ITV Wales and Cardiff University put Plaid Cymru in third place behind Labour and the Tories.

A drop in Labour's popularity will have Plaid candidates in target seats smelling blood.

Adam Price has previously told The National that Plaid must “create a bridge to Labour voters” who may be growing curious of the idea of Welsh independence.

The party will hope pledges that talk of green jobs, NHS recruitment and tackling inequality will reach out to traditional Labour voters in the target seats of Llanelli, Islwyn and Caerphilly.

Plaid Cymru launches its manifesto in full on April 7.