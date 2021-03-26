DESPITE the British summer officially starting this weekend when the clocks go forward, the winter weather is not quite done with yet.

Weather watchers are keeping their eyes on a 60-hour polar blitz which looks set to arrive just in time for Good Friday.

Cold air from the east will see hard frost arrive in the UK at the start of the Bank Holiday weekend.

As a result, UK punters are bracing themselves for a ‘white Easter, with odds slashed on snowfall over the weekend’s festivities.

Met Office weather forecasters have predicted that snow is on the way next week and are warning that temperatures could sink to as low as -5 on Easter weekend.

The latest reports have triggered a gamble on the rare prospect of a White Easter and BoyleSports have now been forced to slash the odds of snowfall in London at Heathrow Airport on Easter Sunday into just 6/4.

Those odds had been available at 10/1 at the start of the year after the snow arrived just too late for punters who backed a White Christmas last year.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We were offering 10/1 about a White Easter at the start of the year but the odds have plummeted and it looks like the temperatures could soon follow suit.

“We’ve been inundated with requests this week and now that we’ve gone 6/4, any plans to ditch the winter woollies may well have to be put on ice.”

BoyleSports are offering 6/4 odds for snow on Easter Sunday (April 4) at Heathrow Airport.

Whether or not we will see snowfall on Easter Sunday remains uncertain, however the cold weather does look set to stay around until Bank Holiday Monday.

The weather predictions could bring us plenty of rain as the week progresses with it feeling a lot colder due to strong winds.