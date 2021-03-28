HUNDREDS of thousands of Brits have admitted they cheat on their partner once a year “as a treat”, according to new research.

The research from GrandNational.org.uk surveyed Brits on various pastimes they treat themselves to once per year, with two per cent admitting to cheating on their spouse.

Respondents from Belfast were most likely to be disloyal to a partner (seven per cent), with people from Southampton (six per cent) and Bristol (five per cent) proving not to be particularly faithful either.

Other slightly riskier treats include skiving off work and spending a whole day naked, with three per cent of respondents admitting to doing either one on an annual basis.

Going on a holiday ranked as the top yearly indulgence, while placing a bet on events such as the Grand National also featured in the top five.

MORE NEWS:

Research Without Barriers (RWB) surveyed 2,050 UK adults between February 25 and March 1.

The research was carried out ahead of the Grand National on April 10, with almost half the country will get involved, and 13 per cent stated it’s the only event they ever put money on.

The race is most popular in Glasgow, where three in five people back a runner in the National. Punters are also well represented in Birmingham and Liverpool (57 per cent and 56 per cent respectively).

A spokesperson for GrandNational.org.uk said: “The Grand National is an event that many people will put money on, even if they never normally bet.

"It’s an annual tradition, so we wanted to find out what else Brits do once per year as a treat."

They added: “While things like holidays and dining at fancy restaurants are common indulgences, the fact that a small proportion of Brits admit to cheating on their partner as a treat is particularly surprising.

"Our findings suggest that if you’re from Belfast and in a relationship, you better check on your partner immediately.”

Top activities Brits doing once per year as a treat:

Go on holiday - 43 per cent Eat at an expensive restaurant - 22 per cent Visit friends or family - 21 per cent Go for afternoon tea - 21 per cent Place a bet - 19 per cent

The study also asked Brits what activities they try to put off doing more than once per year, with four per cent admitting to avoiding seeing their in-laws more than one day in 365.

Women (five per cent) are more likely than men (three per cent) to try steering clear of a mother or father in-law, while Bristol is home to those least fond of their partner’s parents (seven per cent).

Various housework tasks dominate the list of activities people try to avoid most, but health and fitness also appears low on Brits’ agendas – over one in 10 Brits avoid exercising more than once per year (12 per cent).

Top activities Brits try to avoid doing more than once per year: